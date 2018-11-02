Vice President Mike Pence visit’s Grovetown to campaign for Brian Kemp

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - The Vice President was in town campaigning in Grovetown with Brian Kemp. Kemp and his opponent, Stacey Abrams, both have been campaigning across Georgia.
“This race is a fight for our future. Literally a battle for the soul of our state for who we are,” says Brian Kemp.
With less than a week before Georgia finds out who fills the governor’s seat, Gubernatorial Candidate Brian Kemp is campaigning across the state for several days. On Thursday hitting three cities in Georgia including in Grovetown with Vice President Mike Pence.
“We gotta keep Georgia growing. We have to have Brian Kemp as the next Governor in the great state of Georgia,” says Vice President, Mike Pence.
With some of the focus during the rally on Kemp’s opponent, Stacey Abrams and the big public figures campaigning for her, he had a message.
“I’d like to remind Stacey, Oprah, & Will Ferrell. I’m kind of a big deal too,” says Pence.
For most of the rally, Kemp & Pence touched on the big ideas cutting taxes, improving jobs in the agriculture industry and immigration. Mentioning the thousands of migrants moving to the Texas border from Honduras.
“Our message to those moving north in this caravan is simple. Turn around and go home, you will not be allowed to come into the United States illegally,” says Pence.
But the main message Kemp & Vice President Pence urged the crowd to get out and vote.
Brian Kemp’s birthday is on Friday. He says he wants 4 more years of strong republican leadership at the state house.
