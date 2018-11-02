Third person arrested in Andrew Cato murder

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - The mother of murder suspect Blaeke Wolfe-Virginia Reynolds, was arrested Thursday. She is charged with concealing death in connection to the May murder of Andrew Cato IV.
After investigating, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department revealed Reynolds knew of the murder and the whereabouts of Cato’s body before investigators. She did not reveal this information before investigators discovered his remains. Reynolds is being held at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.