There’s still time to get lost in the Steed’s Dairy Corn Maze

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, get out and enjoy the nice fall weather out on the farm.
The corn maze at Steed’s Dairy in Grovetown is open November 3, 4, 10, and 11 before closing for the season.
Pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch or weave through the 5-acre corn maze.
There is also be a hayride, petting zoo, and several play areas for the kids to enjoy.
The farm is open Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.