Local man camps out for VP Mike Pence’s visit

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - History was made in Columbia County Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence has been in Georgia before, but never to our area.
That’s why one man camped out at the Columbia County Exhibition Center from 6 am until 4 this evening. He wanted to save a good spot to see the Vice President and gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.
Donald McNair says he was interested in hearing about creating more jobs in our area as well as reducing taxes for the state. “I want people and last minute people who haven’t decided to and undecided to actually hear what Mr. Kemp has to say and hopefully they can get some of their questions answered.”
