Investigators searching for missing Richmond County woman
Ashley Marie Justice
By J. Bryan Randall | November 2, 2018 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 2:43 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Ashley Marie Justice was last seen at around 9 a.m. Nov. 1 on the 2000 block of Central Ave. Ashley’s family received a text message from an unknown number saying that something had happened to her.

Ashley is 31 years old, 5-feet-6-inches, and 190 lbs. with black/gold hair and blue eyes. She’s known to frequent the Harrisburg area.

If you have any information on Ashley’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

