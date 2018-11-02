Investigators searching for missing Richmond County woman

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Ashley Marie Justice was last seen at around 9 a.m. Nov. 1 on the 2000 block of Central Ave. Ashley’s family received a text message from an unknown number saying that something had happened to her.
Ashley is 31 years old, 5-feet-6-inches, and 190 lbs. with black/gold hair and blue eyes. She’s known to frequent the Harrisburg area.
If you have any information on Ashley’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
