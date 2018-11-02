A few thunderstorms this afternoon could possibly contain damaging wind.

(WFXG) - It will be generally breezy this afternoon and evening. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight, A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 45. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.