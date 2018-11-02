Biles sets record by picking up 13th world championship gold

The decision helped Biles boost her gold medal total at the world championships to 13, the most every by any gymnast. She will have a chance to add to her medal total when the meet wraps up on Saturday. Biles will compete in both the balance beam final and the floor exercise final. If she medals on both — as she did at the 2016 Olympics — the 21-year-old will tie the all-time mark for career medals at the world championships with 20.