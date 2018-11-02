Battle of the Bands returns to Butler High School

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Butler High School hosts the second annual Battle of the Bands on Sunday, November 4, 2018.
Nine area high school bands and four college bands from across the region battle it out at Butler High School Stadium starting at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
The event happens rain or shine. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Advance tickets are available at the participating high schools listed below or at the Richmond County Board of Education building, Curriculum Department.
Bands participating include ARC, Butler, Glenn Hills, Hephzibah, Josey, Laney, Westside, Burke County, and Twiggs County High Schools. Special guests include the Benedict College “Band of Distinction” Marching Band, the SC State “Marching 101” Marching Band, the Fort Valley State University “Blue Machine” Marching Band, and the Savannah State University “Powerhouse of the South” Marching Band.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.