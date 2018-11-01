Warm afternoon expected before scattered showers and thunderstorms late this evening

(WFXG) -High pressure off the coast of the Carolinas this morning will gradually move farther eastward away from the coast through the day. The next weather system will move through the region tonight and Friday, bringing a chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms. Fair weather expected Saturday into Sunday, with moisture return possible again by late Sunday or Monday. A strong cold front will cross the region on Friday during peak heating and will result in showers and scattered thunderstorms with isolated severe storms possible.