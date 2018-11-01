Tennessee death row inmate chooses to die by electrocution on Thursday

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 1999, file photo, Ricky Bell, the warden at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn., gives a tour of the prison's execution chamber. If Tennessee electrocutes Zagorski, it will be in an electric chair built by a self-taught execution expert who is no longer welcome in the prison system. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Mark Humphrey)