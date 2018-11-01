North Augusta 5-year-old mauled by family’s new dog

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - A 5-year-old North Augusta boy is recovering after being mauled by his family’s new dog.
According to a police report from North Augusta Public Safety, the call came in at around 3:34 p.m. from a home on the 500 block of Old Walnut Branch Rd. in North Augusta. She told dispatch her son had been attacked by the dog, severing his ear. The boy was reportedly attacked by the dog in the back yard. The mother says she was able to get the dog away from the boy and retreat into the home.
When officers arrived on the scene, about 4 minutes after the call, they began attending to the child, who has sustained significant injuries to his ears and one eye. The boy was reportedly fading in and out of consciousness. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Animal control arrived on the scene and located the dog, an adult male pitbull, in the back yard of the home. The dog was taken by animal control and quarantined.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.