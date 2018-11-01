Columbia County school buses delayed due to Mike Pence’s visit

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Some Columbia County school buses will be delayed Thursday afternoon due to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit.
Buses routes may be significantly delayed due to road closures. The road around the Columbia County Exhibition Center will be closed down for Mr. Pence’s arrival and departure. Our bus drivers will seek alternative routes as much as possible.
Schools that are expected to see a delay include:
- Grovetown High School
- Grovetown Middle School
- Grovetown Elementary School
- Columbia Middle School
- Lewiston Elementary School
