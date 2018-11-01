Asian shares mixed on doubts over Chinese stimulus

CHINESE STIMULUS: Manufacturing in China slowed in October, according to official data, triggering concerns over the effects of tariffs on businesses despite official assurances. In a statement on Wednesday, the State Council, China's Cabinet, said there was a need for "timely countermeasures" and that "some policy effects needs to be further released". The hint of more Chinese stimulus gave Asian markets an early lift. But worries that it would worsen tensions with Washington weighed on investors who were more risk adverse.