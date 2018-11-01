After U.S. calls for cease-fire, pressure to end brutal Yemen war grows

(CNN) - The coalition that Saudi Arabia is leading in Yemen is facing louder calls to agree to a cease-fire.
The hope is that it would help lead to an end of the brutal three-year-civil war.
The U.S. demand for one within 30 days, made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis this week, blindsided many of the belligerents there.
There's been no official response from the Houthis rebels, who are backed by Iran. Nor has there been an official response from the Saudi-backed coalition.
There has, however, been a warm embrace for the idea from international partners. Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Yemen special envoy and former U.K. Foreign Secretary David Miliband have endorsed it, as has the current British government.
The British are a critical element in all of this this very complex puzzle across the Arabian Peninsula, because after the U.S., the U.K. is the biggest backer in terms of arms supplies to the Saudi-led coalition.
What the Americans have not done is threaten to put any kind of pressure on the Saudi-led coalition to dial down the level of violence. But they do acknowledge that it has reached the point where the international community cannot tolerate the danger of 12 million people being threatened with famine.
It also comes at a time following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, The Washington Post columnist. That has complicated the Trump administration’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, and both the Saudi prosecution of the war, and its chief architect, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are increasingly considered toxic in Congress.
Whatever the outcome of the midterm elections, it is likely that there will be increased pressure from both Republicans and Democrats to get tough on the Saudi-led coalition, which most significantly includes the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
That’s because a good deal of the blame is being laid at Saudi feet for what has become a humanitarian catastrophe.
The incredibly complex war appears likely to produce no clear winners.
The Houthis are dug in and not going anywhere, but they’re also surrounded by the better-armed Saudi-led coalition and would bear the brunt of a complete humanitarian collapse. The Saudis, meanwhile, are getting nowhere in their attempts to dislodge the Houthis, losing international reputation and coming under increased pressure from their own population as to why they’re involved in the bloody war.
All of this is raising hopes that the various sides will finally join a peace process with the intent of seeing it through.
