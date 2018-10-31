Woman killed in crash on Doug Barnard Pkwy.

By J. Bryan Randall | October 31, 2018 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 3:55 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly crash on Doug Barnard Pkwy.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, a Buick Century was driving south on Doug Barnard Pkwy. The Century turned left onto Lock and Dam Rd. and was hit by a Toyota Corolla that was heading in the opposite direction.

The female driver of the Century was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 p.m. An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab Thursday.

