Woman killed in crash on Doug Barnard Pkwy.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly crash on Doug Barnard Pkwy.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, a Buick Century was driving south on Doug Barnard Pkwy. The Century turned left onto Lock and Dam Rd. and was hit by a Toyota Corolla that was heading in the opposite direction.
The female driver of the Century was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 p.m. An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab Thursday.
