New moped laws to go into effect in November

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you own a moped, listen up!
A new state law imposing some restrictions will go into effect in a few days. The law was signed by Governor Henry McMaster in 2017.
The law will require registration of each moped, which will cost you about $10 every two years. Also, moped drivers will be subject to the laws of the road.
There’s already a law mandating that riders younger than 21 must wear a helmet while on a moped.
You can begin registering your moped this Thursday, Nov. 1.
The law goes into effect the Nov. 19.
