City says it can’t comment yet on investigation involving death of 12-year-old

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX 54 been pushing City leaders for answers on its investigation into the electrocution of a 12-year-old at one of its parks two weeks ago.
Melquan Robinson Jr died practicing with his football team because he touched the fence according to the coroner.
On Tuesday, FOX 54 received this statement
“We are unable to respond to your request for additional information at this time as this matter is still being investigated and is being treated as potential litigation,” says Public Information Officer, Jim Beasley.
We’ll continue to stay on top of this and update you with any information we get.
