City Leaders approve recommendations for Entertainment Zone for downtown area

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - There are some changes coming to the downtown entertainment zone area. It includes some new food options and a change to the noise ordinance.
The zone is from 5th street to 13th street and Greene St to the Savannah River. The noise ordinances will be lifted in those areas until midnight. Also, food trucks will be allowed to set up in specific locations in those areas as opposed to only on private property.
One thing that wasn’t recommended, being able to walk around downtown with an open container.
“We knew we couldn’t get everything done that we wanted to get accomplished. When we first started this we talked about the open container, we just felt like we weren’t there yet as a community to support that,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.
Commissioner Frantom hopes the changes go into effect January 1st. He also says there will be another meeting to discuss adding more things to the entertainment zone including the open container, in spring of next year.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.