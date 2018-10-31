Ben & Jerry’s launches Trump-inspired ice cream

(CNN/RNN) – Ben & Jerry’s wants to “lick injustice.”
The ice cream company has issued a new limited-batch flavor called “Pecan Resist,” saying it’s part of their campaign to promote activism and help those fighting to make the U.S. a fair place for everyone:
“Alongside all those nutty chunks, this pint packs a powerful message under its lid: Together, we can build a more just and equitable tomorrow. We can peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants.”
The company said the new flavor will support four groups “that are working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance, building a world that supports their values”: Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Women’s March and Neta.
Ben & Jerry’s is donating $25,000 to each organization and is encouraging its customers to find out more about their agendas.
