Augusta mother found dead with child inside home

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman found Tuesday in an apartment on the 2300 block of Barton Chapel Road. The woman was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.
The coroner said in a news release that the deceased woman’s 4-year-old child was inside the home. The child was taken to Augusta University Children’s Medical Center to be checked.
The coroner said it appears that the female was dead for several hours before being found. The body will be sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.
