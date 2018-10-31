Arrest made in Camp Rawls Rd. shooting

At around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, deputies arrested Brandon Donnell Jackson at a home belonging to a family member on Triangle Dr. in Wagener. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Aiken County on Detention Center. He is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle,pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.