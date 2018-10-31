Arrest made in Camp Rawls Rd. shooting

WAGENER, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened on Camp Rawls Rd. earlier this year.
On Sept. 17, deputies responded to 3439 Camp Rawls Rd. in Wagener for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, investigators learned that a gun was fired into a moving vehicle after a domestic argument. According to investigators, Brandon Donnell Jackson fired a gun into the vehicle with 3 people inside. That vehicle then crashed across the street from where the argument happened.
At around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, deputies arrested Brandon Donnell Jackson at a home belonging to a family member on Triangle Dr. in Wagener. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Aiken County on Detention Center. He is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle,pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.