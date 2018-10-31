Arrest made in Camp Rawls Rd. shooting

Brandon Donnell Jackson
By J. Bryan Randall | October 31, 2018 at 2:40 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 2:40 PM

WAGENER, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened on Camp Rawls Rd. earlier this year.

On Sept. 17, deputies responded to 3439 Camp Rawls Rd. in Wagener for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, investigators learned that a gun was fired into a moving vehicle after a domestic argument. According to investigators, Brandon Donnell Jackson fired a gun into the vehicle with 3 people inside. That vehicle then crashed across the street from where the argument happened.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, deputies arrested Brandon Donnell Jackson at a home belonging to a family member on Triangle Dr. in Wagener. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Aiken County on Detention Center. He is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle,pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Deputies, investigators and SLED agents have been working every lead and sighting for Mr. Jackson. This arrest would not have been possible if not for their tireless work and information from citizens in the Wagener area.
Sheriff Michael Hunt

