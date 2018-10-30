Truck wedged underneath 18-wheeler in wreck near Kroger Road

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - At least one person has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Columbia Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) told FOX 54 the crash happened around 8 p.m.
According to CCSO, the preliminary investigation indicates a Kroger tractor-trailer pulled out in front of a red pick up truck, causing the truck to become wedged underneath. The deputy on scene said the tractor trailer was taking a left onto Columbia Road from Kroger Road and the red pick up truck was traveling west bound on Columbia Road when the collision happened.
Both west bound lanes on Columbia Road were blocked for hours as crews worked to lift the 18-wheeler, free the pick up and clean the scene. Traffic was diverted.
