Richmond County Deputy fired for “double dipping"

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A former Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy is behind bars after he was fired and charged with one felony and one misdemeanor. James Bryan Ouzts was fired on October 26 after an Internal Affairs Investigation found that he was “double dipping.”
RCSO Internal Affairs Division received a complaint that Ouzts took money from the Private Eye Nightclub’s owner for working security as an on-duty assignment. The investigation found that he took $500 from the owner, and was also paid by the county for working the job.
He turned himself in at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, and is being charged with one felony count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, and on misdemeanor count of Theft by Deception.
The investigation is ongoing.
