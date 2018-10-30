People & Places with Pierce: God’s Acre Healing Springs

BLACKVILLE, SC (WFXG) - People are flocking to one natural spring in the South Carolina countryside.
“We come every month, every month. Once a month,” said one man from North Augusta. “I’ve been doing it for over 30 to 40 years now.”
A woman from Columbia added: “Nothing like fresh, cold water. It’s like this here during the summer months, winter months. It’s fresh.”
The taste of the water isn’t the only thing that keeps people coming back for a refill.
Blackville historian Don Still said: “There’s too many people that come here and carry water away. There’s got to be something to this water.”
The legendary story behind the healing springs of Blackville is the next People & Places with Pierce Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. on FOX 54 News Now.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.