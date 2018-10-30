Grovetown High School student facing charges for making terroristic threats

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - A 17-year-old Grovetown High School student is facing charges for making terroristic threats.
According to the police report ‚that student, Devonta Toudle, was walking down the hallways saying, “I’m a school shooter.” In the report, it states last Wednesday a school officer saw Toudle shouting “I’m a school shooter” and “Bomb”. Something that startles a retired teacher.
“You don’t know if it’s an idle threat or if it’s serious, so it has to be investigated. They have to pay whatever action they have taken whether it’s serious or not,” says Joni Eckart.
Toudle was arrested that same day. For these parents, they say whether this was meant as a joke or not, schools across the country need to reinforce the consequences.
“The school needs to do a little bit more to educate these kids on what can happen to them long term if they make idle threats,” says Harry Eckart.
In the code of conduct, it states that the offense may be reported to law enforcement and the principal has discretion on the disciplinary actions. But after working with children for nearly 30 years, Joni says sometimes the issue may be a lot deeper.
“That could be a big underlying cause. Do these kids do it for attention or do they do it because they have a mental health issue,” she says.
While no one was in any danger at that time, these parents say in this day and age every step needs to be taken to have a safe school environment.
"I don’t think 40 or 50 years ago a student would do that. They had more respect for their teachers, for any faculty or for any adult,” says Joni.
In the police report, the school called Toudle’s parents who then told school officials to take the necessary actions. The Sheriff’s Office did search his room and could not find any weapons.
No one was available for an interview on Monday from Columbia County but a statement was released to FOX 54.
“We had a student who made a terroristic threat and is being held accountable according to our Code of Conduct. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was notified and the community was informed of the incident. We take all threats seriously to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff. As always, students and staff are encouraged to come forward with information of any such possible threats.” - Penny Jackson, Assistant Superintendent for the Columbia County School District.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.