Notorious mobster Whitey Bulger killed in prison

(RNN) - James “Whitey” Bulger, the gangster who became infamous for his time as a crime boss in South Boston, was killed Tuesday in a West Virginia maximum security prison, according to multiple reports.
Bulger, 89, had been transferred Monday to the federal facility USP Hazelton. The Boston Globe reported his death, based on two unnamed sources briefed on the situation.
The website WV News reported a male inmate had been killed overnight but had not identified him.
He was convicted in 2013 on multiple racketeering charges, including participating in 11 murders, and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 5 years. The mob boss and former FBI informant had been at the top of the Most Wanted list, spending 16 years on the run until his capture in 2011.
