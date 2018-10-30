Father puts infant daughter on car floor, on top of loaded gun, during traffic stop, police say

SNELLVILLE, GA (WSB/CNN) - Police say a Georgia father put his three-month-old daughter in serious danger.
Officers said Detavis Madison was driving on a busy road with the child in his lap.
When police pulled Madision over, they said he put the baby on the floor of his car.
Police said Madison also put the baby on top of a stolen gun.
The entire incident was captured on police body camera.
“Do you understand why I stopped you?” the officer asked Madison.
“You stopped me because I had my baby,” Madison replied.
“In your lap? How was that a good idea?” the officer asked.
“It wasn't a good idea,” Madison responded.
Snellville police said when they first stopped Madison, he seemed very jumpy.
They had a report he was driving from Lawrenceville into Snellville, GA, carrying his infant daughter in his arms. They found her on the car floor.
Madison claimed he was just about to stop and change her diaper.
Police found marijuana on the driver’s side door.
Police said they also found up to 600 ecstasy pills shaped like Lego characters.
“He's got an extended mag right here in between the seats,” police said during the encounter. “This would have been real bad real quick.”
Madison now faces five different charges. The child's mother came and picked up the baby and authorities seized the car.
