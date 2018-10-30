El Niño could impact winter weather across the country

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - If you hope we avoid the up and down temperature swings and the snow from last winter, you may be in luck.
El Niño conditions are expected to set up in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean in the coming months. Although the warming is expected to be tame, it will have some impact on weather through the winter in the CSRA.
El Niño winters typically bring warmer than average weather to the western and northern parts of the country. An active southern storm track brings wetter than average weather to much of the south. In the CSRA, temperatures will likely end up being a little cooler than average and it will likely be a wet winter.
As far as snow, if the stars align and a blast of arctic air does make it into the South, meeting up with some moisture, it’s a possibility.
