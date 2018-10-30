Caught on camera: Two men steal Wounded Warrior donation jar

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sherriff’s Office needs your helping finding two men who they say stole a jar full of donation money.
The theft occurred at the Taco Bell on S. Belair Road on October 23. The jar contained about $260. The donations were supposed to go the Wounded Warriors Project.
The post on the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page has been shared hundreds of times and people are outraged at the incident. Surveillance pictures show two men entering the restaurant and fleeing the scene in a white Kia Forte 5.
Authorities are hoping to hear from the public. If you know anything regarding the two suspects contact Investigator William Bonsack at 706-541-1044 or Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 706-541-2800.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.