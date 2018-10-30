Augusta Jewish Confederation hosting solidarity gathering

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Jewish Confederation is hosting a solidarity gathering Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Augusta Jewish Community Center. They are inviting everyone from the community, of all religious beliefs.
The purpose of the service is to honor the 11 lives lost in the shooting that happened at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburg on Saturday. However, the executive director says that this service will also serve as a statement that we are standing up for our American values and freedoms.
He said the service will be short, and that standing in solidarity for those lost will show that we defend our country.
