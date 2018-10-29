Weather on the Road: Thomson

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - First Alert meteorologist Pierce Legeion was on the road again. This time, he made a stop in Thomson.
Thomson, which was originally named Slashes, was founded in 1837 as a depot on the Georgia Railroad. The town was renamed after railroad official John Edgar Thomson. In 1870, Thomson became the county seat for the newly formed McDuffie County.
The oldest stone residence in Georgia sits right outside of town. The Old Rock House lives up to its name as a historic garrison house built by Thomas Ansley in 1785. It’s said to be the home of ancestors of former president Jimmy Carter. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.
One of the most well-known fox hunting clubs comes to life this Saturday. The annual Belle Meade Hunt’s opening meet happens the first Saturday of November. It’s an old English-themed fox hunt featuring scarlet-coated hunters and well-trained hounds on a simulated fox hunt.
