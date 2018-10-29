US citizen held 13 months for suspected ties to IS is freed

An individual who met the detainee in July 2005 in New Orleans, where he was studying, told the FBI that he was a "wild and typical" college student, who drank and used marijuana and gambled at Harrah's casino in the city. The associate said the man lived briefly during 2005 or 2006 in Covington, Louisiana, where he frequented casinos and strip clubs. After an argument with friends about not repaying money he used to gamble, the detainee left the United States for Saudi Arabia.