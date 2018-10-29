Student shot, killed by another student at Butler HS in Charlotte, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A student has been confirmed dead after a shooting at Butler High School Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning. Matthews Police confirmed the student died from injuries related to the shooting after they were taken to the hospital.
WBTV News spoke to students at the school who described a fight between two students that led up to the shooting.
“We heard a bang and we seen them starting to fight," said Butler high school senior, Lester Henline. "All of the sudden he pulled out a pistol and everybody started running.”
Butler High School freshman, Joshua Cherry, sent WBTV News a video showing the moment students were allowed to leave the school.
“A kid was shot," said Cherry on the video. "Kids are crying. It’s a mess.”
The school was immediately placed on lockdown as officials worked to investigate the scene and the lockdown was lifted nearly two hours later so students could be reunited with parents who gathered outside the school.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement at noon advising counseling is available to any student or staff member who wishes to speak to someone about this morning’s fatal shooting.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated the single shooter was taken into custody and the weapon was apprehended.
In a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, families arriving on the scene were instructed to pick up their students at the entrance of Butler High.
Earlier this morning, Matthews Police reported two students were fighting prior to the shooting.
According to CMS, classes will proceed Monday for students who remain on campus.
State Superintendent Mark Johnson released a statement expressing his concern for those affected by the shooting.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles sent out prayers to the family of the victim on Twitter.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.