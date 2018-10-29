Saudi, Turkish prosecutors discuss Khashoggi killing

The entrance to Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The post to the left, notifies in Turkish and Arabic that the consulate will remain closed Oct. 29 because of national holiday in Turkey. Saudi Arabia's attorney general is scheduled to arrive in Turkey on Sunday to hold talks with investigators looking into the slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate earlier this month. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (Lefteris Pitarakis)