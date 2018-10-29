100s of Oregon 'witches' paddle down river, minus the brooms

Hundreds of witches, along with a handful of warlocks and wizards, tossed their broomsticks, grabbed paddles and traveled six miles along the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. The event, called Standup Paddleboard Witch Paddle, dodged days of rain catching a short window of sunshine for the entire three-hour event. The costumed coven cruised for six miles along the Willamette River, which divides the city of Portland. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) (Mark Graves)