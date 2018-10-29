Mets say agent Brodie Van Wagenen agrees to GM deal

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, New York Mets newly-signed third baseman Todd Frazier, left, poses for photographers with his agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, after the former New York Yankees third baseman signed with the Mets, in New York. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Mets and Van Wagenen are getting closer to completing a deal that would make the high-profile agent the team's next general manager. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) (Kathy Willens)