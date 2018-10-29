Local synagogue hosting a Unity Service in response to Pittsburg shooting

On Friday, Nov. 2, they are hosting a Unity Service at 7 p.m. at Congregation Children of Israel on Walton Way Ext. Rabbi Beloosesky said that in this tie of worry and anxiety, being together is the solution and will keep the community strong. “We believe in togetherness. To come to be together, to protect each other, to care about each other. This is our belief." He added, “It doesn’t matter in what you believe. We are human beings, and we have to be together.” They hope to fill the synagogue with people Friday night to show true unity within our community. He said, “Let’s love each other. Let’s show respect. Let’s be united, as the name of the United States of America.”