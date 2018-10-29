Local church hosting a Unity Service in response to Pittsburg shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Communities across the nation are responding to the shooting that happened at a Pittsburg Synagogue Saturday that left 11 people dead and multiple others injured. One local Rabbi heard the news while he was giving a Torah lesson. Rabbi Jeshayahu “Shai” Beloosesky said it is hard to put into words what he and his congregation at Congregation Children of Israel are feeling, but he said that they are strong people and are going to battle this time by coming together with love and respect, and they want the rest of the community to join them.
On Friday, Nov. 2, they are hosting a Unity Service at 7 p.m. at Congregation Children of Israel on Walton Way Ext. Rabbi Beloosesky said that in this tie of worry and anxiety, being together is the solution and will keep the community strong. “We believe in togetherness. To come to be together, to protect each other, to care about each other. This is our belief." He added, “It doesn’t matter in what you believe. We are human beings, and we have to be together.” They hope to fill the synagogue with people Friday night to show true unity within our community. He said, “Let’s love each other. Let’s show respect. Let’s be united, as the name of the United States of America.”
Rabbi Beloosesky said one of the biggest concerns within the congregation is safety. He said, “If it happened there, it can happen here.” With preparation and some help from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, he said they are working to make sure that does not happen in our area. “We will take care about ourselves now more and more to be safe,” he added.
