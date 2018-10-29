Investigators searching for missing Aiken mother and baby

Zierra Miller (left) and Zayvion Miller (right)
By J. Bryan Randall | October 29, 2018 at 3:12 PM EST - Updated October 29 at 3:12 PM

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing mother and child.

Sixteen-year-old Zierra Miller and her 8-month-old son, Zayvion, were last seen on Sept. 22 at their home on Rodgers Rd. in Aiken. Zierra has a history of running away from home. Her last contact with her family was about 1 week ago.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Zierra and Zayvion, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

