Investigators searching for missing Aiken mother and baby

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing mother and child.
Sixteen-year-old Zierra Miller and her 8-month-old son, Zayvion, were last seen on Sept. 22 at their home on Rodgers Rd. in Aiken. Zierra has a history of running away from home. Her last contact with her family was about 1 week ago.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Zierra and Zayvion, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.