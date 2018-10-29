Former President Jimmy Carter calls for Brian Kemp to step down as Secretary of State

ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) - Former President Jimmy Carter has called for Brian Kemp to step down as Secretary of State.
Concerns have been raised by citizens and watchdog groups about Kemp’s role as Secretary of State and how it may be affecting Georgia’s gubernatorial race. As Secretary of State, Kemp is responsible for overseeing elections in the state. Some are calling it a conflict of interest.
In a letter to Kemp, former President Carter says he should “step aside and hand over to a neutral authority the responsibility of overseeing the governor’s election.”
Kemp will be facing off against Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Nov. 6 election.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.