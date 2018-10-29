Above average start to the work week

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -Cool overnight, but not as chilly as the past few mornings! Lows will be in the 50s, so you might need a late jacket heading out the door. There will be plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday morning will be slightly cooler with lows in the mid 40s with highs once again in the low to mid 70s. Halloween will be one of the warmest days of the week with highs near 80 degrees. The evening will be comfortable for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the 60s.