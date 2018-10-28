Chilly air moves in overnight

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -The clouds have moved out and chilly air is moving in overnight into Sunday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s at sunrise.
Heading out the door, you’ll want to grab a warm jacket along with a pair of sunglasses! Sunshine will dominate the day with highs near 70 degrees Sunday afternoon, perfect weather to head to the Western Carolina State Fair!
Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s, but Halloween will be a bit warmer with afternoon temperatures close to 80 degrees.
Our next chance of rain returns on Thursday as our next front sweeps across the CSRA. Most of the rain will be gone by Friday evening with afternoon highs back in the upper 60s for this coming weekend.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
