Ricciardo beats Verstappen to pole at Mexican Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo snatched pole position from teammate Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton sits in perfect position in third to win his fifth career Formula One championship.
Verstappen dominated practice and looked primed to become the youngest pole sitter in F1 history. Ricciardo got him at the end of qualifying with a lap of 1 minute, 14.759 seconds in the high altitude at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, edging Verstappen by 0.026 seconds
The Red Bulls got their first front-row pairing since before the era of hybrid engines started in 2014. It's also Ricciardo's first pole since his victory in Monaco.
Hamilton is in a prime spot to secure the season championship. He needs only to finish seventh to win a title that would match him with the late Juan Manuel Fangio for second-most in F1 history.