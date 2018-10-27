10 killed, 6 injured in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; suspect identified

PITTSBURGH (RNN) - Ten people are dead and multiple people were injured after a gunman opened fire in a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pittsburgh Saturday.
At least 12 people were shot, but it’s not clear if that includes those who lost their lives.
Four police officers were injured and Pittsburgh police said there are multiple casualties in the synagogue.
A bearded, heavy-set white man is in custody, police said. The suspect was identified as Robert Bowers, 46, of Pittsburgh, according to local media.
He was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.
Wendell Hissrich, director of Pittsburgh Public Safety, said there are a total of six injured, four of those police officers.
Hissrich said there is no evidence of a further threat to the community. He said the incident is now a federal case being led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“It’s a very horrific crime scene,” he said almost in tears.
The suspect reportedly made anti-Semitic remarks as he was taken into custody.
The gunman opened fire in the Tree of Life Congregation in the historic Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill during a baby naming ceremony.
It is a conservative Jewish congregation, but that is in no way a reflection of political beliefs. Judaism recognizes several denominations including Conservatism, Orthodox, Reform and Reconstructionist.
Three congregations practice in the Tree of Life building - Tree of Life, New Light and Dor Hadash. All three congregations were holding services Saturday morning.
“If they had some kind of protection inside the temple, maybe it would have been different," said President Donald Trump, who also praised the response of law enforcement at the scene.
“When people do this, they should get the death penalty. They shouldn’t have to wait years and years. Of course the lawyers will get involved ... anyone who does this to innocent people who are in temple or church, they should really suffer the ultimate price. I’ve felt that way for a long time. Some people disagree with me, but I can’t imagine why," he said.
Trump wouldn’t comment on changing gun laws.
Michael Eisenberg, the immediate past president of the synagogue, told local media that they never had any threats, but they were concerned about security, and called in Homeland Security to examine their building.
“We were working with the other synagogues if something horrific like this happened,” he told KDKA.
“But our security is no one has ever tried. Like most religious communities, we have an open door,” Eisenberg said.
Police are currently checking the building for any potential explosives the gunman left behind, and the Mass Causality Command Center is on scene.
Shabbat morning services were scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the synagogue’s website. The calls came into 911 about 10:20 a.m.
Witnesses tell the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the gunfire sounded like an automatic weapon.
Jeff Finkelstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said he guessed there would be at least 50 people at the church on a Saturday morning.
“My heart goes out to all these families,” he said. “This should not be happening period.”
Students at Carnegie Mellon University reportedly received texts telling them to stay inside.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.