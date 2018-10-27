Local woman harassed at Walmart; posts video on Facebook that gets attention

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - One local woman is getting a lot of attention on Facebook after posting a video of someone verbally attacking her and her mother while they were grocery shopping at the North Augusta Walmart on Knox Road. The video has been shared over 100 times and has over 1,600 views.
Xochitil Reyes-Elvira said that she and her mother go to this Walmart at least twice a week to shop for groceries. She says a woman approached her mother and 5-year-old son, and was upset that they were using a cart to get around the store. Reyes-Elvira said her mother speaks very little English, but tried to show the woman that she had hurt her knee recently, making it hard to walk around the store. When Reyes-Elvira got back to where her mother was, she said the woman approached them again. That’s when she pulled out her phone and started videoing the encounter.
You can hear in the video Reyes-Elvira say, “I don’t care, you can go on and shop.” The woman replies to her saying, “This is my country.” After that, Reyes-Elvira walks away with her mother and kids. She said she did not see the woman again after that. In the Facebook post, Reyes-Elvira said that she never thought she would face something like this, and ends the post with #SayNoToRacism. Reyes-Elvira said, “We have people from all different countries, and they speak all different languages. I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone, and if it were to happen again, like I said, I would like for at least one of the employees to say, 'Hey, I’m going to go get my manager.”
In the video, you can see Walmart employees standing in the background, and saying things to try and calm the situation. FOX 54 reached out to Walmart, and this is the response they gave:
Reyes-Elvira said that she and her mother will continue to shop at the Walmart, and she just hopes she will not run into the woman again.
