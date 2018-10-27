Local woman harassed at Walmart; posts video on Facebook that gets attention

You can hear in the video Reyes-Elvira say, “I don’t care, you can go on and shop.” The woman replies to her saying, “This is my country.” After that, Reyes-Elvira walks away with her mother and kids. She said she did not see the woman again after that. In the Facebook post, Reyes-Elvira said that she never thought she would face something like this, and ends the post with #SayNoToRacism. Reyes-Elvira said, “We have people from all different countries, and they speak all different languages. I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone, and if it were to happen again, like I said, I would like for at least one of the employees to say, 'Hey, I’m going to go get my manager.”