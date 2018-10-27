Cooler & Drier air moves in for Saturday

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -Friday’s rain might have messed up your plans to start off the weekend, but cooler and drier air are moving in overnight into Saturday morning. Lows will be anywhere from the upper 40s to lows 50s with a light breeze out of the west in the morning. There will be clouds around for the first part of the day, but rain is not in the forecast. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 60s, with some cloud cover decreasing during the evening. Sunday morning will be a few degrees cooler with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the lower 70s. Both days this weekend will be great to get outside! Sunshine dominates the first half of the work week with highs remaining in the low to mid 70s. Our next rain chance returns late Thursday into Friday morning. This front should knock out highs back down into the upper 60s for this coming weekend. – Meteorologist Andrew Gorton