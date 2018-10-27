Worley beats Brignone, Shiffrin to win season-opening GS

Worley beats Brignone, Shiffrin to win season-opening GS
France's Tessa Worley celebrates during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Soelden, Austria Saturday, Oct. 27,2018. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) (Marco Trovati)
By ERIC WILLEMSEN | October 27, 2018 at 5:19 AM EST - Updated October 27 at 7:18 AM

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Tessa Worley has won the season-opening women's World Cup giant slalom in difficult weather conditions on Saturday.

The world champion from France was four tenths of a second off the lead after the first run but posted the fastest time in the final run.

Worley beat first-run leader Federica Brignone of Italy by 0.35, while Olympic GS champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished 0.94 behind in third.

World Cup GS champion Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany was second after the opening run but dropped to fourth, 0.99 off the lead.

Snowfall and low clouds limited visibility, and forced organizers to lower the start gate.

France's Tessa Worley, left, celebrates winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, followed by third-placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, in Soelden, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
France's Tessa Worley, left, celebrates winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, followed by third-placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, in Soelden, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (AP)

___

France's Tessa Worley, winner of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, center, celebrates with second placed Italy's Federica Brignone, left, and third placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, in Soelden, Austria Saturday, Oct. 27,2018. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
France's Tessa Worley, winner of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, center, celebrates with second placed Italy's Federica Brignone, left, and third placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, in Soelden, Austria Saturday, Oct. 27,2018. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) (AP)

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

France's Tessa Worley competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Soelden, Austria Saturday, Oct. 27,2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
France's Tessa Worley competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Soelden, Austria Saturday, Oct. 27,2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (AP)
Italy's Federica Brignone competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Soelden, Austria Saturday, Oct. 27,2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Italy's Federica Brignone competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Soelden, Austria Saturday, Oct. 27,2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (AP)
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Soelden, Austria Saturday, Oct. 27,2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Soelden, Austria Saturday, Oct. 27,2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (AP)