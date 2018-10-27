Augusta Jaguars host ‘Pink Out’ game

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta University Jaguars volleyball team hosted their annual ‘Pink Out’ game on Friday, Oct. 26, in support of breast cancer awareness.
In addition to wearing bright pink uniforms, the ladies donates money to the Georgia Cancer Center. They raised $1,800 this season, which equates to $100 per player. The team was excited to raise awareness, and for some of the players there was a personal connection to the event, making it even more special. Jessica Hedrick, a Junior on the team, said, “It’s awesome. My grandmother means a lot to me, so getting to contribute to what has caused her a lot in life is really great, and getting to play volleyball while at it is really an honor. It’s honorable.”
The lady Jaguars won the game 3-1, and will play again on Saturday, Oct. 27, for their Senior Day.
