Augusta Jaguars host ‘Pink Out’ game

In addition to wearing bright pink uniforms, the ladies donates money to the Georgia Cancer Center. They raised $1,800 this season, which equates to $100 per player. The team was excited to raise awareness, and for some of the players there was a personal connection to the event, making it even more special. Jessica Hedrick, a Junior on the team, said, “It’s awesome. My grandmother means a lot to me, so getting to contribute to what has caused her a lot in life is really great, and getting to play volleyball while at it is really an honor. It’s honorable.”