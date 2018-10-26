Two homicides linked to Augusta man

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) believe a 31-year-old Richmond County man is connected to two murders. Both crimes happened Thursday, October 18.
Antonio Lamar Armour is accused of killing 35-year-old Ashley Loren Knowles and 73-year-old Esau Royal. At this time, it is unknown if Armour knows the victims.
According to the RCSO case report, Knowles was found unresponsive in room 177 of Red Roof Inn, located in the 3000 block of Washington Road, around 9:53 a.m. She was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Kenneth Booze, and the case was turned over to an investigator.
Deputies later responded to the 3400 block of Kensington Drive round 8:16 p.m. after Royal’s friends and family found him unresponsive inside of his home. Deputy Coroner Leisey pronounced him dead just before 9 p.m.
Investigators noticed Royal’s 2008 black Chrysler 300 was taken from the home, but it was later located.
The following day, RCSO investigators, the U.S. Marshal’s service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms found Armour on the 200 block of Fox Den road. He was interviewed, arrested and charged with two counts of murder, one count felony theft by taking (motor vehicle) and one count second degree burglary.
He’s currently booked in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
