Tips from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on suspicious packages

A package might be suspicious it if comes unexpectedly from a carrier that typically notifies you it is coming, is heavier than it should be, is oily or has residue on it or if it makes you uneasy right when you get it. Maj. Strickland said, “It’s that outlier; when something just doesn’t feel right.” He added that the package does not have to be huge. He said a pipe bomb that is made correctly can be in a package the size of a book.