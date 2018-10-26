Tips from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on suspicious packages

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - This week, big names in politics have received pipe bombs in the mail. While none of these packages have been delivered in our area, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is no stranger to suspicious packages.
Major Steven Strickland said, “We don’t have a ton, but we do have instances where we get called out to suspicious packages.” Back in 2001, Maj. Strickland said they would get hundreds of calls a day from people suspecting that their mail was unsafe. He said the issue then was anthrax. Even though it is now pipe bombs that are worrying people, there is a chance that it can happen.
Maj. Strickland said, “IEDs have been successfully sent in the mail in GA, it’s happened. it’s not totally outside of the realm of possibility.” He said if you receive a package that you think is suspicious, call 911 immediately and clear the area. He says there are a few things you can look out for to keep you safe.
A package might be suspicious it if comes unexpectedly from a carrier that typically notifies you it is coming, is heavier than it should be, is oily or has residue on it or if it makes you uneasy right when you get it. Maj. Strickland said, “It’s that outlier; when something just doesn’t feel right.” He added that the package does not have to be huge. He said a pipe bomb that is made correctly can be in a package the size of a book.
Maj. Strickland assured that Richmond County Deputies are all trained for these situations, and that RCSO has a bomb squad that is trained as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He said to make sure you stay cautious, but to also stay calm. “The chances of an individual getting one of those is slim, but you always want to be on the safe side,” he said.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.